Kevin Owens reportedly a 'backup plan' for ongoing feud

Kevin Owens has been with the WWE since 2014. During his run in the promotion, The Prizefighter has won the Universal Championship, United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. Kevin Owens' main roster debut is one that will be etched in history forever. Not many WWE Superstars can brag about beating John Cena clean on their debut at a PPV.

WWE's plans for Kevin Owens

Dave Meltzer, on the recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, spoke about Kevin Owens' role in WWE implementing the use of masks during its tapings. Adding to Kevin Owens' stance in the WWE, Meltzer noted that The Prizefighter's return to WWE and willing to work the tapings schedules had been received as a sigh of relief by the company.

In addition, Meltzer added that Kevin Owens is the backup plan for an on-going feud in the WWE. The said feud is the one between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins. The two WWE Superstars are slated to clash in an Eye For An Eye Match at WWE Extreme Rules. WWE recently revealed that the only way for either man to win the match is to extract his opponent's eye from his socket.

Given the fact that Rey Mysterio is working his storyline with Seth Rollins without re-signing with the WWE, the company intends to switch the program to replace Mysterio with Kevin Owens if things go south after WWE Extreme Rules. Meltzer also noted that this is the reason why WWE revisited the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on this past week's episode of WWE RAW.

Kevin Owens recently made headlines when he admitted to being the WWE Superstar who confronted Vince McMahon regarding his concerns with the company. Owens is the man behind the WWE crew wearing masks during WWE tapings.

Kevin Owens didn't feel safe during the tapings and told The Chairman that he was going home. This led to Vince McMahon forcing a fine on WWE crew that didn't wear masks during tapings. It was reported that WWE would fine $500 and $1000 for the first time and second time offenders of the rule, respectively.