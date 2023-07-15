WWE announces next dates for The Undertaker's appearances

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be taking The Undertaker's show on tour in August and November, as revealed by the company.

After retirement and his Hall of Fame induction, The Phenom has started a 1 deadMAN SHOW. The Undertaker's show features all his exceptional little unknown stories throughout his wrestling career. The Deadman will also take questions from the WWE Universe in attendance in an intimate setting.

Cities like Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh would host 1 deadMAN SHOW beginning from August 24th. As reported by the Stamford-based promotion, tickets for the Hall of Famer's show tour will commence on Friday, July 21st, and exclusive pre-sale will be live on July 20th.

It has been mentioned by World Wrestling Entertainment that there are only a limited number of VIP tickets that includes a meet-and-greet session with The Deadman himself.

Check out the full schedule by WWE below:

Thursday, August 24th – The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky

Friday, August 25th – St. Louis at The Pageant

Saturday, August 26th – Kansas City, Mo., at Uptown Theater

Thursday, November 9th – Indianapolis at Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Friday, November 10th – Cleveland at The Agora

Saturday, November 11th – Pittsburgh at Byham Theater

The Undertaker shares the amount of hate he received from WWE fans after he retired

Mark Calaway has spent three decades in the WWE under the leadership of Vince McMahon. He had his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, following a great career and several accomplishments.

Wrestling fans have had emotional and blissful moments with The Undertaker throughout 30 years, but that changed after returning his boots.

While speaking on Manchester Evening News, The Deadman revealed that fans gave him massive heat since he retired because fans felt that the legend was no longer in his on-screen character.

"It's so funny the amount of hate that I've got, from people now, you know, they hear my normal voice, and me talk about normal things. The hate that I get because people feel like I destroyed their childhood and I'm like 'me!?, me!?' I was the last one. I was the last one, I'm the guy you're gonna take you're heat out on?" Taker said.

The WWE fans will indeed enjoy 1 deadMAN SHOW when the company travels to the cities, as mentioned earlier, with the Hall of Famer sharing anecdotes of his career.

