WWE announces opening segment for RAW 10/23

WWE has announced the opening segment for tomorrow's edition of RAW in Dallas, Texas. The promotion is gearing up for Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia. Several marquee matches have already been set for the premium live event on November 4.

Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way, Logan Paul will face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle LA Knight, and Seth Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event.

As of now, there has not been a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships announced for Crown Jewel. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest won back the titles on the red brand last week after losing them to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane on October 7.

WWE took to social media today to announce that The Judgment Day will be kicking off tomorrow night's edition of RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals the best advice she has ever received

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley recently shared the best advice she has ever received as a professional wrestler.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, The Judgment Day member disclosed that the best advice she received during her career was from a wrestler in Australia. Ripley noted that she was told to keep her home in her heart but also in the distance behind her.

"I get a lot of good advice. The best advice that I think I've gotten was actually from home, from one of the wrestlers from home, and it was something along the lines of, 'Keep this place in your heart but keep it far in the distance behind you.'" [From 02:23 – 02:45]

As of now, every single member of The Judgment Day is a champion. It will be interesting to see how long the group can maintain their dominance on WWE RAW moving forward.

