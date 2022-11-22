WWE announces post-show press conference after Survivor Series: WarGames in a move possibly inspired by AEW

WWE has announced that it will host a press conference immediately following Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 26.

The Stamford-based promotion has started conducting press events following major premium live events since Triple H and Stephanie McMahon came to power. The company has changed its direction and approach in many aspects under the new administration, with one possibly being expanded interaction with wrestling media.

While press conferences were held every now and then in 1990s under Vince McMahon, the promotion's recent shift in relations to wrestling media seems to be inspired by its biggest competitor, All Elite Wrestling.

AEW has been hosting post-show media scrums for its pay-per-views since the company was founded in 2019. While most of the events are under the control of Tony Khan, the press conference following All Out 2022 gained infamy when newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went off on the promotion's EVPs and Colt Cabana. The subsequent backstage scrap between Punk and The Elite resulted in releases and suspensions.

WWE, who might just have a better grip on the questions and content of their press conferences, recently took to Twitter to announce the post-Survivor Series press event.

"BREAKING: Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference to immediately follow the Premium Live Event this Saturday, Nov. 26."

WWE @WWE



#SurvivorSeries #WarGames



ms.spr.ly/6015dFwoP BREAKING: Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference to immediately follow the Premium Live Event this Saturday, Nov. 26. BREAKING: Survivor Series: WarGames Press Conference to immediately follow the Premium Live Event this Saturday, Nov. 26. #SurvivorSeries #WarGames ms.spr.ly/6015dFwoP https://t.co/tlfwbdYNf5

How will the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series work?

In his first year as Head of Creative, Triple H is bringing his beloved WarGames stipulation from NXT to WWE's main roster for the first time, as two of these matches will take place at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event on November 26.

It's not just a cage match, as the setup for WarGames sees two adjacent rings covered by a double-sized steel cage. The match is usually contested between 2-3 teams of 3-5 contestants. The matches this weekend will see two teams of five wrestlers each.

To start the proceedings, one person from each team will enter the ring and commence the match, while the others will be locked up in separate cages. After three-minutes, the team with "the advantage" will send one competitor to the ring, so this team will have the numbers advantage until one wrestler from the other team enters the match three minutes later.

The match can only be won via pinfall or submission, which can only happen once all the competitors are in the ring.

With WarGames being featured on the main roster for the first time, WWE will be monitoring the reception of the stipulation. If it goes well, the company might be looking to make it an annual event like it was in NXT.

Poll : 0 votes