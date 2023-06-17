WWE announces Rhea Ripley's first title defense as Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley has been at the top of the women's division on WWE RAW for a while after she won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair and got drafted with the title to Monday Night RAW. Today, it was announced that The Eradicator of The Judgment Day would defend her title against Natalya.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley dominated and won the Women's Royal Rumble match, before winning at WrestleMania as well. Fans were confused about why the company allowed both women's champions to switch brands with their respective titles. Last week, Ripley was presented with the new Women's World Champion title.

Today, WWE announced that Rhea Ripley would make her first title defense as the Women's World Champion against Natalya. The Eradicator faced The Queen of Harts at Night of Champions 2023, where she won in less than 70 seconds.

Ripley has defended the SmackDown Women's Championship on two consecutive Premium Live Events before the title was retired. It will be interesting to see which star walks out of Monday Night RAW as the Women's World Champion.

29-year-old WWE star wants a match against Rhea Ripley

Earlier this year, Zoey Stark was drafted to Monday Night RAW during the Draft. Fans were excited to see Stark on the main roster, and she scored a couple of wins on the brand before aligning with Trish Stratus.

Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, the 29-year-old WWE star spoke about Ripley and how she would like to face The Eradicator of The Judgment Day possibly at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Check it out:

"I want to go toe to toe with Rhea Ripley. That's what I want, you know, so Money in the Bank, she might be my choice." (H/T Wrestling News)

The two stars never faced each other as they were both on the developmental brand but in different years. Meanwhile, Stark and Becky Lynch will be in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

