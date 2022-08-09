WWE announces Riddle's next RAW appearance date

Things have certainly been interesting for Riddle in the past month. After Randy Orton was forced to take a hiatus due to injury, The King Of Bros set out on his own path. Now, WWE has officially revealed when the former tag team champion will next appear on RAW.

Riddle was supposed to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was reportedly postponed due to the former's injury. Regardless, he appeared at SummerSlam, eventually getting taken out by Rollins.

On the latest episode of RAW, it was announced that The King Of Bros will appear next week for an Exclusive interview. We will likely get a medical update on his condition during the interview as well.

The match between Rollins and Riddle will happen at some point in the future. Clash at the Castle is only a few weeks away, and they are expected to face each other at the big stadium show in Cardiff, Wales.

