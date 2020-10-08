WWE announces signing of new recruits including former EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs and Leon Ruff

WWE on Wednesday announced on its official website and social media platforms that they have signed eight new recruits, which include seven Superstars and one referee.

Most of the recruits consist of former EVOLVE wrestlers, including former EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs, as well as Brandi Lauren, Leon Ruff, Curt Stallion, Anthony Greene, and Joe Gacy. Apart from them, the company also recruited former NCAA All-American wrestler Jacob Kasper and referee Jake Clemons. All have reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

A new class of recruits has reported for training at the @WWEPC! 👀 ⬇️ https://t.co/52ECx3DQrt — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2020

WWE announces the signing of Josh Briggs, Leon Ruff and other Superstars

Based on these signings, it's clear that WWE is really high on all the prospective EVOLVE talents ever since they entered into a partnership in 2015 that allows WWE to scout talents from EVOLVE. The latest batch of the WWE Performance Center trainees include the likes of Josh Briggs, who is a former EVOLVE Champion. The 6-foot-8 behemoth has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of current NXT UK Champion WALTER, Matt Riddle, John Morrison and RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins.

Leon Ruff, on the other hand, is a former EVOLVE Tag-Team Champion and has appeared on WWE television on a few occasions. He recently went up against Legado del Fantasma on 205 Live in a tag team match where he partnered with Liam Gray.

Proud to announce that I signed with @wwe pic.twitter.com/M5D9T9p1iY — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) October 7, 2020

The rest of the new signings include referee Jake Clemons, who was introduced as the crooked referee early this year who supported Seth Rollins in his feud with Kevin Owens. Lauren was a former EVOLVE and SHINE wrestle, Gacy is a former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and three-time CZW Heavyweight Champion and Greene has been a mainstay of the northeast independent scene outside of EVOLVE. Stallion is one of the highest-regarded independent wrestlers in the United States. The 25-year-old amateur wrestling prodigy Kasper, in addition to being a two-time NCAA All American, also participated in the 2016 Olympic trials.