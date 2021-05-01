WWE announces a special episode of SmackDown for next week

WWE will be going 'old school' next Friday. It has been confirmed that next week's episode of SmackDown will be a throwback episode.

The announcement was made on Twitter and during this week's edition of SmackDown.

Expectations are high for next week's episode. The WWE Thunderdome is expected to have an "old school" SmackDown setting.

There has been no confirmation as of yet on any special appearances. However, it wouldn't be a throwback episode if there were no WWE Legends involved.

It has also been confirmed that we will be seeing a huge WrestleMania 37 rematch on the old school edition of SmackDown

Seth Rollins issued a challenge to Cesaro as The Messiah is hell-bent on getting revenge for the humiliation he suffered at this year's Show Of Shows.

The Swiss Cyborg was quick to accept the challenge and the match has been made official.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see just how WWE goes about conducting next week's throwback episode.

Since this is the first old school edition for SmackDown since the brand split, we can expect the company to set up more interesting matches and segments.

We can also expect fallout from this week's main event between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. If The Tribal Chief does overcome the threat posed by Bryan, we could see his next challenger emerge on the old school episode of SmackDown.

WWE fans want to see the giant fist setting on next week's SmackDown

The iconic fist of SmackDown

Fans have already started sending in their requests for next week's episode of SmackDown. Considering it will be a throwback episode, the WWE Universe has been asking for changes to the setting of the Thunderdome.

Advertisement

One request that has been frequently made since the announcement is the return of the iconic giant fist setting for SmackDown.

WWE need to find a way to get the 'SmackDown fist' into the ThunderDome, and remake this intro with current superstars... #WWE #SmackDown #ThunderDome pic.twitter.com/suVlFYttQa — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) May 1, 2021

BRING BACK THE GIANT FIST! — Death Adder (@Tommy_W1587) May 1, 2021

What are your expectations for next week's "throwback" episode of SmackDown? Let us know in the comments.