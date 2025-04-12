  • home icon
WWE announces stipulation for Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 12, 2025 03:41 GMT
Damian Priest will battle Drew McIntyre (Image via WWE on X)
Damian Priest will battle Drew McIntyre (Image via WWE on X)

WWE announced a stipulation for the WrestleMania 41 match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest on the latest episode of SmackDown. It also revealed which night the bout will take place.

The two stars have been feuding for quite a while now. They have tried to destroy each other for the past few weeks and a brawl always breaks out whenever they are near each other. One could argue that their rivalry was ignited a year ago at WrestleMania XL when the former Judgment Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Scottish Warrior to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre finally won a world title in front of the fans that night, but his reign only lasted five minutes. A year later, he and Priest will face each other again at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but this time, the match will certainly be much longer and it now has an added stipulation. On SmackDown this week, the two stars got into another brawl.

McIntyre hit Damian Priest with the steel steps and stole his chain. WWE announced during the show that they will face each other in a Sin City Street Fight.

Drew McIntyre will get to punish Damian Priest for what he did to him last year.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018.

Edited by Israel Lutete
