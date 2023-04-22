WWE has announced on social media that two matches involving members from the LWO, Judgment Day, and The Bloodline will take place on SmackDown tonight.

On Monday Night RAW this week, the show ended with an all-out brawl between the aforementioned factions. It also included the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami plus Matt Riddle. When the show began, Paul Heyman revealed that The Bloodline and Judgment Day have agreed to form a coalition as both groups have issues with certain superstars.

WWE recently broke the news on Twitter that the upcoming episode of SmackDown will feature a tag team match between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the LWO against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Also announced for the show is Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa in a No DQ Match.

Other matches scheduled to take place on SmackDown include Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods. Also, the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

