Create

WWE announces two huge matches for SmackDown this week

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 22, 2023 02:49 IST
Two matches have been announced for WWE SmackDown
Two matches have been announced for WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced on social media that two matches involving members from the LWO, Judgment Day, and The Bloodline will take place on SmackDown tonight.

On Monday Night RAW this week, the show ended with an all-out brawl between the aforementioned factions. It also included the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami plus Matt Riddle. When the show began, Paul Heyman revealed that The Bloodline and Judgment Day have agreed to form a coalition as both groups have issues with certain superstars.

After @SuperKingofBros, @FightOwensFight and @SamiZayn gained the win over #TheJudgmentDay, #TheBloodline and the LWO spill out from the locker room to engage in an all-out brawl.#WWERaw https://t.co/M2ZK5jRhkY

WWE recently broke the news on Twitter that the upcoming episode of SmackDown will feature a tag team match between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the LWO against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Also announced for the show is Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa in a No DQ Match.

BREAKING NEWS: @MeganMorantWWE announces two new matches for #SmackDown tonight!@reymysterio & @EscobarWWE vs. @ArcherOfInfamy & @FinnBalor@SuperKingofBros vs. @WWESoloSikoa in a No DQ Match https://t.co/Z2vbM04Ncx

Other matches scheduled to take place on SmackDown include Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods. Also, the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Which one of these matches are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments below!

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...