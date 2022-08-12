WWE announces Liv Morgan & Shayna Baszler Contract Signing, tournament match for this week's SmackDown

WWE has announced two more segments for the August 12th edition of SmackDown.

Shayna Baszler emerged victorious in a Gauntlet Match last week on the blue brand and became the #1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen of Spades will battle Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. The premium live event will be the promotion's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years.

Earlier today, the promotion announced that Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler will sign the contract to make their SmackDown Women's Championship match official for Clash at the Castle.

In addition to the Liv and Shayna segment, the promotion announced the tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships will continue tomorrow night on the blue brand. Raquel Rodriguez will team up with Aliyah to face Shotzi and Xia Li in a first-round matchup in the tournament. Gunther will also defend the Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's SmackDown.

Shayna Baszler warns Liv Morgan ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Liv won the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and retrieved the briefcase suspended above the ring. The briefcase contrained a contract for a title shot, and she cashed in on Ronda Rousey on the same night.

Ronda was still hobbled from being stuck in the Sharpshooter during her match with Natalya, and Liv capitalized. Liv put the title on the line against Ronda at SummerSlam and retained in controversial fashion. It appeared that the champion tapped out but the referee didn't catch it and counted to three as Ronda's shoulders were on the canvas.

Shayna Baszler joined WWE's The Bump and sent out a warning to Liv ahead of their title match at Clash at the Castle.

"She knows she tapped," said Baszler. "We all can see in slow-motion she tapped. And the fact that she has like a fandom, that's claiming that I'm the one that's wrong about that. That's your hero, that's how you want your hero to be? Like to skate by on a technicality and not be legit. No, not for me... They're gonna look at someone like me, who leaves no question. You will tap, or you will take a nap, or your bones will snap." said Shayna [25:21 to 25:55]

The crowd booed Liv Morgan on last week's SmackDown as she cut a promo with her arm in a sling. The champion was selling an injury sustained a post-match attack by Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if the injury angle will play a factor in their title match at Clash at the Castle.

Who do you think will win the tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell