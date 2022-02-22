WWE announces Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets

After some delay, WWE has finally announced the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets on NXT.

While The tournament was initially created in 2015, it was exclusively for the male superstars of NXT's black-and-gold era. However, in 2021, WWE included women.

The inaugural contest was won by the team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, who earned a match against then-Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Now, WWE has announced the brackets for 2022's edition of the tournament, set to begin on Tuesday's edition of NXT 2.0.

The first-round matches added to the bracket are Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend and Amari Miller; Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro; Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai; Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz.

The Creed Brothers won the 2022 men's edition of the tournament, beating MSK in the finals at NXT Vengeance Day.

WWE reportedly struggled to fill the brackets for the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament

Though they now have a full line-up, filling the brackets for the Women's Dusty Classic was apparently not easy for the promotion.

Reports from Wrestling Observer suggested that the start of the competition had been delayed, seemingly because the company was lacking in female talent and tag teams on NXT 2.0 due to several budget cuts earlier.

The 2022 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will surely bring some surprises to NXT's women's division when it begins on the next edition of the developmental show.

