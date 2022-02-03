Reason why WWE couldn't start Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic - Reports

WWE has used the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as a staple of NXT since its black-and-gold era. However, this year the tournament seems to be in jeopardy.

Since 2015, the tournament has played host to some of the best tag teams to pass through WWE's developmental system. Having proved successful for the male superstars, the promotion introduced the women's tournament last year, with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez beating Ember Moon and Shotzi in the finals.

But the women's tournament may be in serious trouble this year. Speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that the classic was supposed to begin this past Wednesday but has been postponed due to the lack of female tag teams on NXT.

"Here’s the deal, everybody. There actually is some news coming out of NXT, which is, what’s the word? It is a microcosm of the entire company here. So, I don’t know if you guys are aware of this or not, but you know what was supposed to start yesterday? What didn’t start yesterday was the women’s Dusty (Rhodes Tag Team Classic.)," Alvarez said (H/T Ringside News)

Alvarez further criticized WWE for the lack of depth in its female roster, referencing the Women's Royal Rumble and how the company had to bring out legends and retired superstars to fill the spots.

However, he confirmed the tournament would occur whenever the company could come up with enough teams.

"Do you know what happened leading up to the Royal Rumble? They didn’t have any women! So, what we have here, is systemic incompetence... 'Oh, let’s fire 87 wrestlers and then be confused or flabbergasted or stuck. We don’t have enough wrestlers for a women’s Royal Rumble or a women’s Dusty.' So, the women’s Dusty has not been dropped. I can tell you that because they’re shooting angles for it… There will be a women’s Dusty when they can come up with enough women," Alvarez added.

Why is WWE lacking female talent on NXT?

WWE's recent string of releases has left certain parts of their roster and backstage staff depleted, and it seems that NXT's women's roster is suffering the effects of this.

With main roster call-ups given to the likes of Shotzi and releases handed out to Ember Moon and Frankie Monet, there is a severe lack of star power in the developmental brand's women's division.

Mandy Rose and her Toxic Attraction stablemates, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, currently hold all the women's gold on NXT.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think the NXT women's roster could use some fresh talent? Should some main roster talents go there to uplift the division? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy