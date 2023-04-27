WWE apparently had internal pitch to "bi**ofy" "super-hot" female superstar who has not wrestled for 227 days, according to lawsuit

A recent lawsuit against WWE has revealed several backstage issues. One such issue surrounded a controversial pitch lead writer Mike Heller made for Aliyah.

She has been absent since losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL. Since then, she has been absent for more than 227 days.

The court documents stated that the pitch was for a love storyline between Mansoor and Aliyah, with Angel Garza trying to break them up. Kyla Sylvers and Britney Abrahams had a pitch where Aaliyah was confident in herself and what she wanted, speaking up for herself against both stars.

However, when this was pitched to lead writer Mike Heller, he was confused as to why Aliyah was appearing so well-adjusted and not "crying on the stairs after her breakup with Mansoor."

🇦🇺PatrickBallantine95🇦🇺 @PBallantine95 Aliyah appreciation tweet



It sucks to see what WWE was gonna feed her with that storyline with Mánsoor and Angel Garza



No one deserves that kind of treatment



Aliyah is so talented Aliyah appreciation tweet It sucks to see what WWE was gonna feed her with that storyline with Mánsoor and Angel Garza No one deserves that kind of treatmentAliyah is so talented https://t.co/YXfxux0dq3

The document stated that Heller pitched a love triangle objectifying and bim**fying Aliyah, with Garza being forward in his efforts to date her, which confused her.

Abrahams spoke up, saying that the story took away Aliyah's agency in WWE. She said that she wanted a more feminist approach to the character since the company had already marketed the 28-year-old as being "super-hot."

✨Mõnique✨ @TheNightmare_30 WWE has two things to do:



First Apologize to Bianca Belair, Apollo Crews, Aliyah, Mansoor, and Angel Garza.



Second to Fire Chris Dunn, Ryan Callahan

Jeniffer Pepperman, Christine Lubrano, Mike Heller and Vince McMahon for racial discrimination WWE has two things to do: First Apologize to Bianca Belair, Apollo Crews, Aliyah, Mansoor, and Angel Garza.Second to Fire Chris Dunn, Ryan Callahan Jeniffer Pepperman, Christine Lubrano, Mike Heller and Vince McMahon for racial discrimination

Several other serious accusations have also emerged, including wanting to make a wrestler responsible for the 9/11 attacks and another in which they wanted Reggie to be caged and beaten up.

What do you think of the details the lawsuit has revealed? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes