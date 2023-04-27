WWE apparently had internal pitch to "bi**ofy" "super-hot" female superstar who has not wrestled for 227 days, according to lawsuit

A recent lawsuit against WWE has revealed several backstage issues. One such issue surrounded a controversial pitch lead writer Mike Heller made for Aliyah.
She has been absent since losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Damage CTRL. Since then, she has been absent for more than 227 days.
The court documents stated that the pitch was for a love storyline between Mansoor and Aliyah, with Angel Garza trying to break them up. Kyla Sylvers and Britney Abrahams had a pitch where Aaliyah was confident in herself and what she wanted, speaking up for herself against both stars.
However, when this was pitched to lead writer Mike Heller, he was confused as to why Aliyah was appearing so well-adjusted and not "crying on the stairs after her breakup with Mansoor."
The document stated that Heller pitched a love triangle objectifying and bim**fying Aliyah, with Garza being forward in his efforts to date her, which confused her.
Abrahams spoke up, saying that the story took away Aliyah's agency in WWE. She said that she wanted a more feminist approach to the character since the company had already marketed the 28-year-old as being "super-hot."
Several other serious accusations have also emerged, including wanting to make a wrestler responsible for the 9/11 attacks and another in which they wanted Reggie to be caged and beaten up.
What do you think of the details the lawsuit has revealed? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.
Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel