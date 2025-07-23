WWE apparently has a Jennifer Lopez lookalike

WWE might have just found its Jennifer Lopez lookalike. The pro wrestling juggernaut loves its celebrity crossover and one of its stars found themselves at the center of one such incident at a baseball game.During the New York Mets' WWE Night at the Citi Field, the Carbon Copy cam featured was on the big screen. At one stage, JLo's image popped up, and the camera panned to pick WWE star Nia Jax, who was in attendance, as her lookalike.Jax has sported quite a few different looks over the years in WWE, and her recent appearance is closer to the famous pop singer, at least according to those at Citi Field.WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was also in attendance and was picked as the copy of music artist Sabrina Carpenter. Stratton had previously talked about wanting Carpenter to perform her WrestleMania entrance.Meanwhile, Jax's appearance during the Mets game wasn't limited to the stands. She got involved in a scuffle with Stratton on the field.WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax got into a brawlTiffany Stratton was also present at the Mets game and was slated to throw the first pitch. As the WWE Women's Champion lined up, The Irresistible Force walked onto the field.Jax started shoving Stratton before taking the ball from her. The two stars engaged in a brawl before Mets' mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met arrived on the scene and separated them.Eventually, Jax walked off with the ball, taunting the champion, while Stratton was consoled by Mrs. Met. The two stars have been feuding for some time on SmackDown, after The Buff Barbie cashed her Money in the Bank briefcase on Jax to win the WWE Women's Title.The two were also involved in a Last Women Standing match on the blue brand a few weeks ago, in which Stratton retained her title after sending Jax crashing through the tables outside the ring.