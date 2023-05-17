WWE appears to mock Kevin Owens following loss on RAW

Kevin Owens has been in a fighting mood as of late, and perhaps WWE's social media team will be the next victim of a popup powerbomb or a stunner.

Last night on RAW, one-half of the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions was seen picking fights with both The Judgment Day and Imperium. These actions resulted in him and Sami Zayn losing their match in the main event of the show.

In a hilarious moment during last night's match on Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn scored a one-count on Damian Priest. But regardless of how clear the count was, Owens insisted from the apron that it was actually a three count instead.

While most people had a good laugh at the moment last night, for some reason, WWE chose to poke fun at The Prizefighter this afternoon on social media. The company tweeted out the video with the following caption:

"It might have been three... *Pondering face emoji* @FightOwensFight @SamiZayn," WWE wrote.

As of this writing, Owens hasn't responded to WWE's tweet.

Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn be able to overcome the threat of The Bloodline at Night of Champions?

Paul Heyman was drafted number one to SmackDown alongside Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the WWE Draft a few weeks ago. However, he completely ignored the rules and appeared on RAW three separate times last night to make things difficult for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn heading into Night of Champions.

KO and Zayn are currently scheduled to defend their Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

Will Paul Heyman be able to secure his Tribal Chief another championship in Saudi Arabia? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw In the end, @HeymanHustle seems to have gotten EXACTLY what he wanted... In the end, @HeymanHustle seems to have gotten EXACTLY what he wanted...#WWERaw https://t.co/y4mgO3QzNC

What do you make of WWE's tweet? Do you think it's wise to mock Kevin Owens when he's clearly in a fighting mood as of late? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

