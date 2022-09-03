WWE appoints new President following Vince McMahon’s departure

In July, Vince McMahon retired from all his roles and responsibilities in WWE. After undergoing major changes in the past two months, the promotion has now named a new President.

Vince McMahon took control of WWE as the President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer in 1980. Under his leadership, the promotion has established itself as the most successful pro-wrestling company in the world. His wife, Linda, took over the presidential role in 1993. In August 2020, Nick Khan joined the promotion as the President and Chief Revenue Officer.

In July this year, The Wall Street Journal reported a hush money scandal involving Vince McMahon. He initially stepped back from his duties before retiring altogether. After his retirement, Nick Khan took up more duties within the company as the Co-CEO along with Stephanie McMahon.

A recently released report from the Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed that WWE's Chief Financial and Chief Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick has been promoted to President.

This promotion gave Riddick a $100,000 increment in his annual base salary and thus will be $950,000 per annum. Along with taking up the responsibilities of the President, Frank will continue his duties as the Chief Financial and Chief Administrative Officer.

WWE locker room is glad to work under the new management after Vince McMahon's retirement

As mentioned earlier, after the shocking retirement of Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became the co-CEOs of WWE. At the same time, Triple H took over the position of Executive Vice President of Talent and also became the Head of Creative.

Triple H received much praise within the few weeks of taking over his new role. In a recent interview with BT Sport, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley revealed that the atmosphere in the locker room is filled with positivity and hope for a bright future.

"I hadn't been in the locker room for a year, so I'm asking around like, 'Hey, has it felt this good in the past year or is it just because I've been gone that I'm really happy to be here?' I've talked to people who have been in the company for 20-plus years and they're like, 'This last month has been life-changing,'" she said.

Under the new management, WWE has received a lot of praise from talent and fans alike.

WWE's new management is continuing its successful run. It is now set for its first premium live event in the UK since 2003, WWE Clash at the Castle, which airs on September 3 from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

