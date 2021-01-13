WWE asks fans if they want to see Triple H face Randy Orton again

WWE COO Triple H and Randy Orton were involved in an all-out brawl on Monday Night RAW, which was interrupted by the returning Alexa Bliss. WWE has now teased another battle between the two stars by asking the WWE Universe if they want to see the two stars have another collision.

The Game made his first RAW appearance of the new year this week and was confronted by The Viper, who challenged him to a match.

Randy Orton was originally supposed to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the show's main event. However, WWE changed plans after it revealed that McIntyre tested positive for COVID-19.

The Apex Predator fought his former rival Triple H instead, but before he could finish The Game, the latter disappeared from the ring before Alexa Bliss showed up and took out Orton's eye with a fireball.

The company has now uploaded a poll on their official website.

"Do you want to see Triple H get another opportunity to humble Randy Orton?"

At this moment, over 70% of people voted yes. WWE sometimes uses polls to find out what the fans think of a storyline or feud that they're considering doing down the line.

Will WWE pull the trigger on another Triple H vs. Randy Orton bout?

The Viper and The Game

WWE reportedly booked a high-caliber fight between former World Champions Triple H and Randy Orton to match up against the College Football Championship Game. Therefore, we might not get a sequel between the former Evolution members anytime soon.

However, with RAW's decline in ratings, it wouldn't be surprising if the company pulls a trigger on a match between the two stars someday. Randy Orton is the Legend Killer after all, and he could target The Cerebral of Assassin as his next victim.