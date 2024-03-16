WWE: Austin Theory breaks silence on double-team attack by Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Austin Theory addressed the double dose of punishment he received from Kevin Owens and Randy Orton on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Viper faced Grayson Waller in a singles match. Theory accompanied The Aussie Icon to the ringside. Interestingly, Logan Paul joined Wade Barrett and Corey Graves on the announcer's desk. Orton had his eyes locked on the United States Champion throughout the match.

The match's closing moments saw The Apex Predator defeat Waller following an RKO. However, his celebration was cut short by A-Town Down as he attacked the 14-time World Champion from behind, and The Maverick joined the fray.

Before Paul could punch Orton, the former Universal Champion Kevin Owens came to The Viper's aid. The two former WWE World Champions then double-teamed and delivered a combo of KO's Stunner and Orton's RKO on the 26-year-old star.

After the rough night on the blue brand, Austin Theory broke his silence on the brutal double dose of finishers from Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. He said:

"What do you mean what happened? I mean the Stunner, I was dizzy but then the RKO. I keep hitting with these RKOs. So what did I think? Maybe I was a little dizzy, but I thought I could just jump over it after the Stunner, but that didn't work out."

Austin Theory says he found out he'd be in The Rock segment on WWE SmackDown 30 minutes before the show

Back in September 2023, The Rock made his shocking return to Friday Night SmackDown. The 51-year-old legend got involved in a segment with Austin Theory, leading to a physical confrontation between the two men.

Speaking on The Babyfaces podcast, the 26-year-old WWE star revealed that he found out half an hour before the blue show that he would be in a segment with Dwayne Johnson. A-Town Down also shared that he met The Great One backstage five minutes prior to going into the ring.

"Man, that whole experience with The Rock, that was cool. It was so last minute. I literally found out maybe 30 minutes before and then, yeah, I actually met Rock five minutes before that and we went out there and we just felt the crowd and let everything rock and everything - that's funny I say 'The Rock.' But, yeah, everything just flowed," he said.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Austin Theory defeated John Cena for the United States Championship. But this year, the 26-year-old star currently does not have a direction heading into WrestleMania 40. Fans will have to wait and see how things turn around for the WWE star.

