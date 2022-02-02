WWE aware that the Royal Rumble was not good enough, plans to make it better next year - Reports

According to reports, WWE is aware that plenty of fans thought this year's Royal Rumble was "boring."

There weren't too many surprises in store this year, barring Ronda Rousey's return. Most of the matches, including the men's Royal Rumble, failed to live up to the expectations of fans. However, the encounter between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the Universal title did garner some praise.

Bryan Alvarez highlighted on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE is well aware of the shortcomings and will be working to make the event as exciting as possible next year.

"You'll be pleased to know I'm not the only one who thought the Men's Royal Rumble was boring. They're well aware the Men's Rumble was boring and their plan is to make sure next year it's not boring," said Alvarez.

Shane McMahon, who was himself a participant in the 30-man Rumble, was in charge of producing the match. Sources revealed that many within the company were not too impressed with the boss' son as he picked himself to eliminate Kevin Owens. The report also stated that the morale of the roster was very low after the event.

Triple H's absence cited as a major factor for the Royal rumble not being up to the mark

Sources within the WWE have pointed out that Triple H's absence played a major role in the Royal Rumble falling short of expectations.

The Game is recovering from his heart surgery and hence could not be present at the venue. The 52-year-old plays a very important role in booking talent by securing little "moments" for them after the main scheme is finalized.

Qv1et @Qv1etTv I hope we're able to get @TripleH in one more match if his health is able to bounce back. I hope you're healing well and kicking whatever is going ons ass. #TripleH I hope we're able to get @TripleH in one more match if his health is able to bounce back. I hope you're healing well and kicking whatever is going ons ass. #TripleH

