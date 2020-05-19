WWE Backlash 2020: WWE Championship match confirmed 

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The WWE Championship match for Backlash has been confirmed - with Drew McIntyre set to defend the title against Bobby Lashley.

It has been a busy first few weeks for Drew McIntyre in his maiden reign as WWE Champion. After knocking off The Big Show straight after beating Brock Lesnar for the gold back at WrestleMania, he's also been busy on RAW most weeks - recently beating King Corbin in a brand invitational match.

That clash took place under the watchful eye of Bobby Lashley and MVP, who laid down a challenge to McIntyre - Lashley telling the Scot he'd been put "on notice".

McIntyre, who seemingly never backs down from a fight, reacted to that thinly-veiled threat on social media on Tuesday.

Oh YOU’RE putting ME on notice? Good.



This is the @fightbobby EVERYONE has wanted to see for two years now. You’re a dangerous man, but leave your marital issues at the door because if we’re going to do this, I want the very best version of Lashley. I’ll be waiting. https://t.co/tsSDA4OYqP — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 19, 2020

WWE Backlash: Drew McIntyre v Bobby Lashley confirmed

Now, a Backlash collision between the two has been confirmed after WWE tweeted that the pair would indeed lock horns for the WWE Championship on June 14th.

The Backlash encounter has been set up as Lashley has been enjoying a significant push on WWE TV in recent weeks.

After being entangled in a love triangle with Lana and the now released Rusev for much of the last year, a string of victories on RAW and pay per views have left him on the cusp of the main event scene.

WWE Backlash airs on the WWE Network on June 14.