John Cena is defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Cena tried to walk away during the match.

Cena faced Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. During the match, Randy Orton had the WWE Champion flustered at the beginning of the bout as he got the better of his longtime rival a few times, given his experience. As a result, Cena attempted to walk away from the match. However, Orton stopped him and dragged him back to the ring. Cena's strategy was to get counted out so that he could retain the title since the belt can change hands via pinfall or submission only.

However, the champion failed miserably in his attempt as Randy Orton attacked him from behind, and the match continued.

After John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, the former claimed to be the last real champion. However, Orton took exception to these comments, and he attacked him with an RKO. Over the next few weeks, both men confronted each other a few times, setting up a match at WWE Backlash 2025. This match has been promoted as the last-ever match between Cena and Orton.

It will be interesting to see who will walk out of Backlash 2025 as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

