WWE has banned another word from being said on TV

Taynara Conti has revealed that WWE Superstars have been told not to use the word ‘crazy’ on television.

Before creating her “Latinas do it better” catchphrase, Conti used to yell “Are you crazy?!” in the direction of her opponents during matches.

Speaking in an interview with Ring The Belle, the recently released former NXT Superstar said she was told to stop using her catchphrase after ‘crazy’ was added to the list of forbidden WWE words.

“I always tried to put that in my matches, like I need to find a moment to do it. One day, I had a match on TV. Someone from WWE told me, ‘Hey, Tay, we cannot say ‘crazy’ on TV anymore.’ I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s kind of my thing now.’ They were like, ‘Yeah, sorry, don’t say it.’”

Banned WWE words/phrases

According to a WWE memo from 2008, Vince McMahon has banned commentators and Superstars from saying words including ‘belt’, ‘strap’, ‘feud’ and ‘hospital’.

The word ‘belt’ returned to WWE television after WrestleMania 35 when Becky Lynch referred to herself as “Becky 2 Belts” following her RAW Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship victory over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

However, the use of the word ‘hospital’ is still discouraged, with McMahon preferring his talents to say ‘medical center’ or ‘medical facility’ instead.