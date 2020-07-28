Batista has never been shy to share his opinion on social media, and this is no different. Mick Foley put out a tweet in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, implying that he might lose followers.

Batista supported the former WWE Champion and retweeted his original tweet. Mick Foley put out a BLM post in the form of the nWo logo. Batista retweeted it, saying that while Foley may lose followers, he will gain more love and respect.

Lose followers gain love & respect. It’s a no brainer. You’re such a good man @RealMickFoley .. and you’re in good company. #onerace #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/b1e0SOlCPt — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) July 28, 2020

Batista put over Mick Foley as a good man and that he was in excellent company. Batista has been very active on Twitter and has repeatedly restated his support for the BLM movement, which got boosted by the recent George Floyd protests.

The mult-time WWE World Champion has also been critical of United States President Donald Trump and has mocked him multiple times on Twitter and social media.

Now that Batista has retired from professional wrestling, he has focused almost entirely on his movie career. It'll be interesting to see what lies in the former WWE Superstar's future.