WWE: Becky Lynch ponders how to navigate her husband's on-screen feud with The Rock for her daughter

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently opened up about the challenge of explaining to her daughter Roux that her dad, Seth Rollins will be wrestling The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania, Rollins is set to team up with Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns and The Brahma Bull in the biggest tag team match of all time. Dwayne Johnson's fame has reached beyond wrestling as kids recognize him from movies like Moana (where he voices Maui).

Hence, speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Becky Lynch shared a funny story about explaining to Roux that her father, Rollins isn't going to fight Maui in the ring. Big Time Becks said:

"But the Maui thing, she got to meet Maui, too. I got to introduce her to Maui. She got to meet The Rock, and he was so kind to her and sang, 'You're welcome to her.' So it’s gonna be hard for her knowing that her dad’s going to beat up Maui, but we’ll get through it. We’ll get through it as a family [family]. These are the hard conversations that you don’t know that you’re going to have to have with your children when you become a mother and you’re a wrestler." (H/T: Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

Bully Ray suggested that 6-time WWE Champion should return to take out The Rock on night 2 of WrestleMania 40

The stipulation for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is that if The American Nightmare and Rollins managed to defeat the Samoan stars on night 1, then the world title match will be a "Bloodline" free match.

However, if the RAW Superstars failed to emerge victorious then on night 2 the Undisputed Universal title match will be a "Bloodline Rules" match.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray shared that if The Rock tried to interfere in the Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 40, then Stone Cold Steve Austin should make his massive return to stop that.

"If The Rock tries to get involved against Cody and Roman, yes, I wanna see Stone Cold Steve Austin come in, hit a Stunner on The Rock, both guys go out of the ring, Roman sees that, turns around, holy sh*t, Cody Cutter or CrossRhodes, one, two, three," he said.

After The Final Boss' brutal attack on The American Nightmare on this week's RAW, fans are excited to see how Rhodes would get back at The Bloodline at 'Mania.

Poll : Do you think Seth Rollins will turn his back on Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40? For sure Ain't gonna happen 0 votes View Discussion