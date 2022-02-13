WWE against big decision before WrestleMania to avoid "waste of money" - Reports

WWE is reportedly not planning to run WrestleMania commercials during the Super Bowl.

Earlier reports claimed that WWE was eyeing advertising slots during the NFL's big game. There was speculation surrounding the "Show of Shows" being promoted during the Super Bowl, especially considering the game's venue this year is the same as next year's WrestleMania.

WWE @WWE

Enter



Will this be the year for Seth "Freakin" Rollins? The one thing @WWERollins has never done...Enter #WrestleMania as #WWEChampion Will this be the year for Seth "Freakin" Rollins? The one thing @WWERollins has never done...Enter #WrestleMania as #WWEChampion!Will this be the year for Seth "Freakin" Rollins? https://t.co/9Dt6d2pqLL

The latest updates suggest that WWE won't run commercials at the Super Bowl. Instead, WrestleMania will be promoted in the Peacock commercial as the network is looking to run advertisements this year. Dave Meltzer shared details in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and said:

"They're not buying the commercial. The network is buying the commercials. It's a Peacock commercial, not a WWE commercial. WrestleMania will be featured in the Peacock commercial." noted Meltzer.

He also discussed Vince McMahon's thoughts on the Super Bowl commercial and revealed the promotion's Chairman thinks it's a waste of money. Meltzer went on to add the following:

"Vince has said publicly and he has said to me that it was a waste of money. That's why they never did it again. At the time everybody talked about it but for what their company is — a Super Bowl commercial for some things would work. A Super Bowl commercial for Peacock makes sense…." (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

As per the report, NBC has set an all-time high cost for Super Bowl ads this year. The network is demanding $6.5 million per 30-second commercial.

Major WWE dream match pitched for WrestleMania 38

Backstage reports suggest the idea was pitched for a match between Edge and AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has openly stated how he wants to face the Rated-R Superstar at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.'

However, the former World Champion wants to be a team player and will do whatever is required of him on the 'Road to WrestleMania.'

As of this writing, there are no solid developments on the said pitch, but it is one of the ideas that has the creative team's attention. For now, Styles will focus on competing for Bobby Lashley's title inside the Elimination Chamber alongside four other RAW Superstars.

