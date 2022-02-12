WWE Rumor Roundup: 11-time world champion in dream match at WrestleMania, reason behind Ronda Rousey’s bitter attitude since return 

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. Today's compilation includes interesting updates from WrestleMania 38. Additionally, there is a huge scoop about a top superstar's real-life bitterness with fans.

Here, we look at some rumors that have dominated the headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 WWE planning dream match between Edge and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

As per backstage reports, WWE is considering booking a dream match between Edge and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently not a part of the world title picture on RAW and was recently involved in a feud with The Miz. On the other hand, The Phenomenal One has a shot at regaining the WWE title at Elimination Chamber next week.

Styles was involved in a brief altercation with Edge during Royal Rumble 2020. Their interaction led to the latter delivering a Spear that legitimately injured AJ Styles.

The two have enough history to help kickstart their feud on the road to WrestleMania. However, as of this writing, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has only said that the aforementioned idea was pitched, and it remains to be seen if the match will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

#2 Reason why Ronda Rousey has bitter attitude since WWE return

Former women's champion Ronda Rousey has been seemingly bitter since her return. It appears that The Baddest Woman on the Planet is unhappy about the fact that fans cheered for Charlotte Flair when she had attacked Rousey during her previous run.

Dave Meltzer shared more details about the situation surrounding the aforementioned issue.

"It wasn't supposed to be a heel turn, she was just bitter at what happened when she agreed to get caned to death by Flair a few years ago and fans cheered her beating when most expected them to boo Flair. The fact is the crowd at that point just wanted to see a happening, and when Flair turned heel on Rousey, that was a happening and they cheered it rather than in another era where it would have gotten sympathy on Rousey," said Meltzer.

It was also said that Ronda Rousey refused to acknowledge fans during her appearance on RAW after Royal Rumble. The management then intervened and instructed her to act like a babyface.

As confirmed on SmackDown last night, Rousey is scheduled to team up with Naomi to face The Queen and Sonya Deville in a tag team match at Elimination Chamber next week.

#3 WWE eyeing ad slots during the Super Bowl

The latest reports claim that WWE is reportedly planning to run ads during the Super Bowl. The NFL's "Big Game" has a rich history when it comes to featuring exciting advertisements from all kinds of businesses.

It appears that this year, Vince McMahon's promotion is also planning to air multiple ads for WrestleMania 38.

According to PWMania, the company has already informed its employees to expect WrestleMania ads during the Super Bowl. The sports entertainment juggernaut intends to use the mega-event to draw more attention towards The Show of Shows.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is worth noting that the Super Bowl is being held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which would be the venue of WrestleMania 39.

Edited by Kaushik Das