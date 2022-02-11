WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns’ future challenger working through injury, major return planned for Elimination Chamber 2022 canceled 

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE Rumor Roundup. The biggest reports included in today's compilation will look at backstage details regarding the biggest feuds that are still in the works. Additionally, there were multiple creative plans involving big names that were nixed recently.

Here, we look at some of the biggest rumors that have dominated the WWE headlines recently. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre working through injury before a planned feud with Roman Reigns

WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre is reportedly working through an injury. The Scottish Warrior was taken off television after being subjected to a brutal backstage attack at Day 1.

He made a surprise return at Royal Rumble last month and delivered an impressive performance in the 30-man battle. He was the last superstar to be eliminated from the match that eventually saw Brock Lesnar emerge victoriously.

McIntyre returned to the blue brand last week and is now working at less than 100%. According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is working around his injury by lightening his schedule on the road to WrestleMania.

He is scheduled to face Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber and will likely work towards setting up a big match against Happy Corbin at WrestleMania.38.

"He's not 100%. He's going to do TVs; he's not going to do house shows for now. He's still working on rehab; it's not like he's fixed or anything. But, you know, he is back on TV which, I mean, he'll do the match with Moss in Saudi Arabia and probably wrestle Corbin at WrestleMania most likely and I'm going to guess that he'll probably run through them. But, he did come back very, very quickly… The theory is that by WrestleMania he'll be OK. That was always the hoped-for thing is that he'll be healthy enough by WrestleMania. I mean, look, he was in the Rumble for a long time. And he threw people around," said Meltzer.

The report further claims that Drew McIntyre is being groomed to be Roman Reigns' next opponent. The creative team are slowly working towards establishing him as one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown.

While it is certain that McIntyre will be a part of the Universal Championship picture sooner rather than later, he is working towards establishing himself as the top challenger for The Tribal Chief.

Before Reigns' inevitable encounter with McIntyre, the Universal Champion has two big feuds awaiting him on the road to WrestleMania.

First, he is set to defend his title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber later this month. Following that, he will engage in a title rivalry with Brock Lesnar, who picked Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent after winning the Royal Rumble.

