WWE Hall of Famer was set to be featured in feud between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy - Reports

It appears that Kurt Angle's planned return to WWE programming to be involved with the RK-Bro and Alpha Academy storyline has been nixed for the time being.

While the current rivalry on WWE RAW between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy has been very entertaining, it could have featured the Olympic Gold Medalist himself. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Kurt Angle was initially scheduled to be involved in the rivalry between the two teams.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

At one point, Sapp states the Academic Challenge, which has been featured on WWE RAW over the last three weeks, was originally scheduled to be The Three I's Challenge, which stands for intensity, integrity, and intelligence. The Three I's were a staple of Angle's WWE character when he debuted for the company back in 1999.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story for subscribers



patreon.com/posts/62347087 Fightful Select has learned more on the nixed WWE-Kurt Angle plans and pitched creativeFull story for subscribers Fightful Select has learned more on the nixed WWE-Kurt Angle plans and pitched creativeFull story for subscriberspatreon.com/posts/62347087 https://t.co/6JWGKtKo8u

Will RK-Bro reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles?

With Orton and Riddle winning the final round of the Academic Challenge on WWE RAW, the duo have earned themselves a rematch for the RAW Tag Team Championships against The Alpha Academy. The only question is, when will they receive their title shot?

While one might think they would have received their title shot at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 19, Riddle is already scheduled to take part in the Elimination Chamber matchup for the WWE Championship.

Riddle is unlikely to leave Saudi Arabia with the WWE Championship. However, if he did, it could open up some new and unexpected storylines on the road to WrestleMania.

Would Riddle and Orton see their team's demise over the WWE Championship? It would certainly be an intriguing story going into the company's biggest show of the year. But will it happen? Only time will tell.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on WWE dropping this storyline with Kurt Angle? Do you think we'll see Angle return to RAW or SmackDown in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE bring Kurt Angle back to WWE programming? Yes No 5 votes so far