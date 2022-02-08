Drew McIntyre working through injury to set up WrestleMania match with former WWE MITB winner - Reports

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is reportedly working through injuries on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Scottish Warrior is currently involved in a feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. He defeated Moss at Day 1, following which, the latter and Corbin laid out a brutal attack on McIntyre backstage. He was expected to stay out of the ring for some time but made a surprise return at Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre was the last person to be eliminated from the Royal Rumble match that eventually saw Brock Lesnar emerge victoriously.

The latest reports claim that he is not at his 100% and WWE has lightened his schedule on the Road to WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer has stated that he will face Baron Corbin at The Show of Shows later this year before he is eventually pushed into a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"He's not 100%. He's going to do TVs; he's not going to do house shows for now. He's still working on rehab; it's not like he's fixed or anything. But, you know, he is back on TV which, I mean, he'll do the match with Moss in Saudi Arabia and probably wrestle Corbin at WrestleMania most likely and I'm going to guess that he'll probably run through them. But, he did come back very, very quickly… The theory is that by WrestleMania he'll be OK. That was always the hoped-for thing is that he'll be healthy enough by WrestleMania. I mean, look, he was in the Rumble for a long time. And he threw people around," said Meltzer. (h/t Ringside News)

Backstage plans for Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has openly stated that he is far from done with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, who have hurled personal insults at the former WWE Champion for months. He is set to take on Moss in a singles match at Elimination Chamber, and as stated before, he will potentially face Corbin at WrestleMania.

The creative team is reportedly using these feuds to 'groom' him for a title feud with Roman Reigns. McIntyre has talked about missing his opportunity to celebrate with the fans but is hopeful of getting his opportunity once again. He is determined to compete for the biggest titles, and the company intends to gradually build him as a top babyface on SmackDown.

It will be exciting to see how the two-time WWE Champion is booked as we inch closer towards WrestleMania 38.

