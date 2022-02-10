WWE pitched official role for Kurt Angle at Elimination Chamber - Reports

Recent WWE plans for Kurt Angle have appeared to fall through.

There was an idea to bring Angle back for the current tag team rivalry between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy that never saw fruition. A creative pitch that would have seen Angle travel to Saudi Arabia to take part in WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event doesn't appear to be happening either.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there were discussions internally about bringing Angle in as a special guest referee for a match in Saudi Arabia at Elimination Chamber. Which match Angle was supposed to officiate hasn't currently been reported.

Kurt Angle wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 35

Despite offers over the past couple of years to wrestle for IMPACT and All Elite Wrestling, Kurt Angle has remained retired since his WrestleMania 35 matchup against Happy Corbin.

While Angle has kept himself in great shape since retirement, it doesn't appear he's interested in having another run anytime soon.

However, with Shane McMahon out of the equation for a high-profile match at WrestleMania 38, perhaps WWE should make a big-money offer to Angle to lure him out of retirement to add some much-needed star power to the two-night mega card.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle #TAP Suplexes for everyone! Elimination Chamber 2006. I was the first to be eliminated. Great story…has to do with paper, rock, scissors. Find out the story on one of my recent podcast episodes of the Kurt Angle Show-elimination chamber 2006. #itstrue Suplexes for everyone! Elimination Chamber 2006. I was the first to be eliminated. Great story…has to do with paper, rock, scissors. Find out the story on one of my recent podcast episodes of the Kurt Angle Show-elimination chamber 2006. #itstrue #TAP https://t.co/e21EGXRSre

If WWE is unable to lure the Olympic Gold Medalist out of retirement for WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see who the company will be able to get on such short notice.

What do you make of this Angle news? Would you like to see the Olympic Gold Medalist return to WWE in some capacity in 2022?

