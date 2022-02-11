Dream match between Edge and former WWE Champion pitched for WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Following his program with The Miz and Maryse, it seems like Edge will be moving on to bigger and better things in WWE as WrestleMania 38 approaches. The Rated-R Superstar last appeared on television at the Royal Rumble but is set to return for the April event.

During a text-based Q&A session on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the possibility of Edge facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania. He simply mentioned that the match has been pitched for the event.

In recent years, fans have been hoping to see the two former WWE Champions go at it, and their only in-ring encounter was quite brief. They faced off in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, but The Phenomenal One suffered a separated shoulder due to an errant bump on a spear. This injury ended his night earlier than planned.

AJ Styles wants a WrestleMania match with Edge before they both retire from WWE

AJ Styles has made it no secret that he wants to face the WWE Hall of Famer, preferably at WrestleMania. The two-time WWE Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he spoke on the possibility of this dream match happening in Dallas.

"Everybody has in mind the same guy that I do - Edge," said Styles. "And he has the same thing. Like we have the same idea. Will it happen? That's not up to us. So, we'll do what's asked of us. We just hope we get the opportunity before both of us retire." (12:02)

Both WWE legends have competed in some dream matches since their Royal Rumble debuts/returns, in 2016 and 2020 respectively. This clash would only add to their impressive careers.

With The Phenomenal One challenging for the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, this potential WrestleMania match could be for the world title.

