WWE has a big problem on their hands regarding Cody Rhodes, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Cody Rhodes has just started on his path as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, a veteran thinks Cody's future looks bad considering the booking.

The American Nightmare's path to dethroning Roman Reigns was certainly a story of epic proportions. As such, he is the top babyface of WWE right now and is unlikely to drop the title any time soon. This presents a new problem, as according to Vince Russo, the roster now lacks a suitable heel opponent for The American Nightmare.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Russo explained why the lack of another top babyface is going to affect Cody's championship run.

"Here's the only thing you could do if you are them. And bro they have made so many mistakes that they don't have the luxury of doing these things. Here is the only think you could do. The fact that he was finishing the story for a year, a year, a year, there ain't no heel that's gonna beat him. The only thing you could hang your hat on is if there's a strong babyface, and you can create like the question, 'Okay we know, we are pretty sure Cody is not gonna lose, but how are they going to get out of this?' But they don't even have a strong babyface bro to do that with." [12:13 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how Cody Rhodes plans to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here