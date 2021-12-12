Wrestling journalist shares controversial story about WWE Hall of Famer Ernie Ladd [Exclusive]

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently revealed a controversial story about WWE Hall of Famer Ernie Ladd.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, in a conversation with Rick Ucchino, Sid Pullar III, and Dutch Mantell, Apter shared a story about his first meeting with WWE legend Ernie Ladd.

"Back when he was wrestling for Pedro Martinez in the NWF in Buffalo, New York, it was the first time I met him and he was very curious, and he goes, 'How do you get into magazines and how much money do you make in the magazines?' So he invited me over to dinner with him and we had a gorgeous waitress. She was absolutely magnificent. He says, "You keep looking at her. You want that woman?" I say I'm a single guy and all that stuff. So he calls that woman and goes, "My friend here would like you to sit on his face." She actually laughed and he told her afterwards that he was being funny, he was being humorous and he didn't mean anything by it and we all had a very good laugh. He left her a really, really good tip. He was very friendly, very business-like, and asked me a lot of questions about the magazine and stuff like that. He had a sense of humor and he did stuff like that, you know, it didn't hurt anybody." said Bill Apter.

Ernie Ladd feuded with multiple WWE legends during his time

Ernie Ladd started wrestling in 1961 and continued until 1986 before retiring due to recurring knee problems. During his storied career, he was able to portray both a face and a heel character successfully.

Old Wrestling Pics @OldWrestlingPic Ernie Ladd won 28 singles and tag titles during his wrestling career. http://t.co/awAELOve8l Ernie Ladd won 28 singles and tag titles during his wrestling career. http://t.co/awAELOve8l

Famous for his immense size and power, he feuded with some legendary WWE superstars such as Andre The Giant, Bruno Sammartino, and Bob Backlund. Following his retirement, he had a stint with WWE (then WWF) as a color commentator.

He was inducted into both WWE and WCW Hall of Fame and was the only superstar to be inducted into both classes for several years.

