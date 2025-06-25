WWE blasted for burying Penta on RAW; wrestling veteran concerned with current booking (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his concerns about Penta's booking on RAW. The WWE star was in action this past Monday night.

The masked Luchador faced Bron Brakker in the opening match of RAW. The two stars put on a stellar, hard-hitting matchup to kick off the show. However, Breakker proved just too much for his opponent. He countered Penta’s flying crossbody into a devastating Spear mid-air, ending the instant classic with a win.

This week on the UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Bill was confused why the creative would book Penta to lose the match. He noted that the company had just started a partnership with AAA, and it didn't make sense to have one of their biggest stars lose a huge match on RAW.

Apter pointed out that the insults continued after the match, with Rollins getting in his face and taunting the luchador.

"Bron Breakker has pinned Penta. This isn't the first time Penta has lost in WWE. Now, remember this. WWE just had the Worlds Collide show, and they had an agreement with AAA. I would think if I was WWE, I'm not gonna mess around and take my main AAA front guy right now and have him pinned, no matter who he is, even if it is Seth Rollins. And then to add insult to injury, after he loses, Seth Rollins gets in his face and says, 'You can try me next, but you don't have to.' Who would think that if Bron Breakker has already beaten Penta, Seth Rollins can't do it?" [From 5:28 onwards]

This loss has dented Penta's momentum on RAW. The star has been losing some important matches of late. It will be interesting to see how he can bounce back on the red brand.

