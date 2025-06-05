WWE blasted for too much programming; Vince Russo couldn't keep up after WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo complained about having to watch too many wrestling shows of late. The veteran wrestler was discussing WWE's hectic schedule of weekly shows and PLEs.

WWE started the post-WrestleMania season with a bang. John Cena is currently on his retirement tour while holding on to the Undisputed WWE Championship. On the other hand, major stars like Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul all have major ongoing storylines.

This week on Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran recalled how cluttered the WrestleMania week was. He mentioned that it was back-to-back shows, and he felt fatigued at the end of it all. Russo also complained about the ton of shows they were producing on a weekly basis, claiming it was too much for the fans to consume.

"I told you man, watching WrestleMania in back-to-back nights like that, I felt like I was in a prize fight. I felt punch-drunk, I really did. I was looking last week, I didn't watch any of it. But the amount of wrestling there was last weekend, I don't know how one person could watch all that." [From 0:40 onwards]

The company is gearing up for yet another action-filled weekend. This week's SmackDown will be the final pit stop before the stars gear up for Money in the Bank on Saturday. In addition, the company will be running Worlds Collide on YouTube on the same afternoon. The cards are stacked with several stars on double duty.

