WWE blasted for repeating the same angle with Damian Priest; ex-writer questions: "What is the angle?" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Damian Priest confronting Aleister Black backstage. The two stars were on SmackDown this week.

Tensions were high this week on SmackDown as Black and Priest crossed paths. The former Judgment Day member informed Aleister that he would face Ron Killings next week in a singles match. The exchange got intense as the two stars exchanged some veiled warnings before parting ways.

During this week's BroDown episode with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that both men had dark personalities, prompting WWE to put these two stars in segments together. However, the former writer could not understand the storyline fueling their run-ins. He felt there was no cohesive angle that could tie these two characters and make them resonate with casual fans. He did not understand the motive behind booking Priest and Black together in successive weeks without progressing any storyline.

"Again, guys, I am a writer. I know why they are doing what they are doing. Damian Priest is a dark character. Aleister Black is a dark character. Let's put the two dark characters together. I get that. I understand that on the simplest level. What I don't understand is, we have seen this before. Mac, I honestly believe this is the third time. Oh, God. What are we looking at here? What is the story? What is the angle? We're looking at two guys that are definitely dark characters." [From 31:30 onwards]

Aleister Black and Damian Priest are two formidable in-ring competitors. It will be interesting to see if they cross paths inside the squared circle in the future.

