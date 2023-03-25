WWE could book a big finish to protect Solo Sikoa's undefeated run when he faces Cody Rhodes, explains veteran (Exclusive)

As confirmed on WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will take on Solo Sikoa on next week's RAW in a must-watch affair. Industry veteran Dutch Mantell reacted to the match and discussed the different ways WWE could book the finish.

Despite suffering a few disqualification losses on the main roster, Solo Sikoa is yet to suffer a clean defeat and is amongst the most protected stars on the roster. However, that could all change when he faces Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW as The American Nightmare needs to look strong ahead of his WrestleMania showdown against Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he loved how WWE has handled Cody Rhodes' push as the former AEW star has legitimately gotten over with the fans as a babyface. The legend noted that WWE has multiple creative options to choose from for The American Nightmare's match against Solo, which could ideally also protect the latter from losing his momentum.

The former WWE manager said that a simple run-in from The Usos and a possible attack from Roman Reigns would be the perfect way to book the finish of Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa.

"They are really handling Cody well. This is how you get over because you've got to get that creative behind you. You've got to get the booking team behind you. And next week, if he meets Solo, there are a lot of different finishes. He can beat Solo, or you can run the two Usos in trying to get Cody, and Cody runs out, and here comes Roman from behind, and they beat the living c**p out of him. But there are a lot of ways to get around it," Mantell said. [27:24 - 28:05]

Dutch Mantell says Cody Rhodes needs to get beaten up before WrestleMania

One of the fundamental ways to build up a fighting babyface is to have them get battered by the heel. In Cody Rhodes' case, he's yet to take a sound beating at the hands of The Bloodline as he's thus far gotten the better of the faction.

Dutch Mantell foresaw Rhodes getting the "dog cr*p" beaten out of him before he reaches WrestleMania, as that would get him more traction as a babyface before the biggest match of his career.

Next week's RAW might be the best place to have the beatdown angle, as the legend added during the same episode of Smack Talk.

"I don't think Cody [Rhodes] has had the dog cr*p beat out of him, and I think it's coming. It may come on RAW. It may come on SmackDown. I would rather have it on RAW because now he has a week to recover. SmackDown, what is it? One day? Two days?" [28:06 - 28:35]

Solo Sikoa has been at loggerheads with Rhodes for some time, but things escalated when The American Nightmare stated that the former is not ready yet and proceeded to block his attempts at a Samoan Spike.

It remains to be seen how the match will shape up next week.

Do you see Cody Rhodes getting a clean victory over Solo Sikoa on RAW? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

