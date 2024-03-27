WWE booking Cody Rhodes to lose to Roman Reigns again at WrestleMania XL for one sole reason is possible, says ex-star

A former Intercontinental Champion believes WWE could book Cody Rhodes to lose to Roman Reigns to "mind f***" him. The star in question is Ryback.

Despite failing to dethrone The Tribal Chief last year at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble to earn another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at this year's Show of Shows. While many expect Rhodes to finish his story, Ryback is skeptical that the company would let the 38-year-old capture the championship.

Speaking on Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed the company could be pushing him only to make him lose at WrestleMania.

"Now that Vince is gone, or not that he's gone because there's still the key pieces there, who's to say though this isn't a f*** you to Cody still? I'm telling you, until he wins the championship, I still in the back of my head because I've experienced this and I know how evil they are, they will take you to the highest of highs to just mind f*** you at the end. I hope to God I'm wrong and Cody, I hope he wins at WrestleMania and this is all put to rest and he is a success story. With their history, and I know some details, it's not beneath them," he said. [From 00:13 to 00:48]

The Rock viciously attacked Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

The American Nightmare is set to compete twice at WrestleMania XL. Besides his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on Night Two, he will team up with Seth Rollins to face The Tribal Chief and The Rock in a massive tag team match on Night One.

After having a heated confrontation with the leader of The Bloodline last Friday on SmackDown, Rhodes was surprised by an unannounced appearance from The Rock on Monday Night RAW during the opening segment. The Final Boss entered the ring and whispered a few words to his WrestleMania opponent before leaving.

Later that night, The Rock viciously attacked Rhodes backstage, leaving him covered in blood. The WWE legend also wiped some of The American Nightmare's blood on his weight belt and vowed to give it to "Mama Rhodes."

If Rhodes and his partner lose the tag team match on Night One, his match with Reigns on Night Two will be contested under "Bloodline Rules," meaning interferences would be legal. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently speculated that Stone Cold Steve Austin would return to help The American Nightmare if The Rock tried to get involved in the championship match.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

