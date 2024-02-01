WWE booking major superstar to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania instead of Cody Rhodes should happen, says RAW star

A RAW Superstar wants to see The Rock square off against his cousin, Roman Reigns, at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The RAW Supetstar in question is Otis. While The Great One recently teased a match against The Head of the Table on Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes earned another World Title shot at WrestleMania 40 after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Fans now wonder whether the leader of The Bloodline would face The Rock or The American Nightmare at this year's Show of Shows.

When asked who he would rather see Reigns face at WrestleMania between Rhodes and The Rock in an interview with ComicBook Nation, Otis picked the latter.

"Well, love Cody. He's the Nightmare. He's American. But I really wanna see that, cuz again that's blood right there in that ring. That's two beautiful solid studs in that ring. So, definitely gonna have to go with Rock and Roman," he said. [From 01:30 to 01:47]

What did The Rock say about his potential match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

After becoming a TKO board member, The Rock addressed the possibility of facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in an interview with the Will Cain Show on Fox News.

The WWE legend revealed that plans for him to square off against The Tribal Chief are currently in discussions.

"We're talking about that right now. I'd like to consider myself a long gamer and a builder. (...) So, I think with all the success and the buildup of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So, the short answer and the long answer is we're figuring it out," he said.

The Rock has not competed in an official match since WrestleMania 32, when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds. It would be interesting to see if he will return to the squared circle to fight his cousin.

