WWE botched within the first 5 minutes of WrestleMania Night 1

WWE WrestleMania Night One did not start as the Triple H-led creative team expected. Within the first five minutes of the Countdown to WrestleMania, the company made a huge botch.

This year's Show of Shows is stacked with some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley. The company is also aiming to replicate the success of WrestleMania XL this year.

During the Countdown to Night One of WrestleMania 41, WWE made a massive botch. The pre-show's YouTube live stream had some issues within the first five minutes, as the video stopped working while the sound was still on during the intro. It wasn't fixed for almost two minutes.

Check out the botch below:

According to reports, Gunther and Jey Uso will kick off Night One of 'Mania with their World Heavyweight Championship match.

The show will also feature three more title matches, including LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and The New Day vs. The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship.

In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will lock horns in a Triple Threat Match. The bout could be very interesting as Paul Heyman will be in Punk's corner instead of Reigns'.

