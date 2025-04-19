WWE botched within the first 5 minutes of WrestleMania Night 1

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 19, 2025 20:30 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: The Game
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image credits: The Game's Instagram and WWE's X/Twitter handle]

WWE WrestleMania Night One did not start as the Triple H-led creative team expected. Within the first five minutes of the Countdown to WrestleMania, the company made a huge botch.

Ad

This year's Show of Shows is stacked with some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley. The company is also aiming to replicate the success of WrestleMania XL this year.

During the Countdown to Night One of WrestleMania 41, WWE made a massive botch. The pre-show's YouTube live stream had some issues within the first five minutes, as the video stopped working while the sound was still on during the intro. It wasn't fixed for almost two minutes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the botch below:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

According to reports, Gunther and Jey Uso will kick off Night One of 'Mania with their World Heavyweight Championship match.

The show will also feature three more title matches, including LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and The New Day vs. The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship.

In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will lock horns in a Triple Threat Match. The bout could be very interesting as Paul Heyman will be in Punk's corner instead of Reigns'.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications