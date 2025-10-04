WWE Botches and Cuts Off Stream Multiple Times During Chelsea Green Moment

Chelsea Green has been on an important quest recently on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, a botch from WWE left her being cut off several times during her biggest moments of the night.

The star has been unable to pick up the important wins for quite some time on WWE SmackDown ever since she lost the Women's United States title. The Secret Hervice now lacking Piper Niven, whose career might have ended for good, has not helped, as Alba Fyre has been alone in her support of Green. Adding another star to the Secret Hervice has been one of the biggest goals.

Tonight, she was offering the same chance to Zaria and Sol Ruca, and while they turned her down, there were some other issues. During the moment where she was making the offer to the two stars, WWE botched the stream several times. The audio and the video cut out a few times, with the screen going black and green at one point.

Even after this, there were more issues when Chelsea Green was actually making her way out to the ring, with the stream cutting out again, and there being no audio for several seconds.

They finally fixed it when the match began, but as a result, quite a few moments from the segment were missed.

WWE has Chelsea Green looking to replace an injured Piper Niven

Piper Niven's injury, which remains unspecified, has seen WWE trying to replace her. The star has been unable to return ever since she was seemingly injured just over a month ago.

Fans are waiting to hear what happens next with Niven and what her future in WWE is, but her career could indeed be over for good, as per reports.

With that being the case, Green will need to find a replacement, but so far, no one has taken her place.

