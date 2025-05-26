WWE botches major segment involving top champion

A top champion had a major segment during a WWE show. However, the company managed to botch it.
Since arriving in NXT earlier this year, Ricky Saints has established himself as a top star by winning the NXT North American Championship. Since winning the title, he hasn't been shy to defend it. He defended the title against Ethan Page at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver and came out on top. However, Page was still not done with Saints, as he attacked him backstage a few weeks ago. Therefore, both men are scheduled to compete this week on NXT.
Tonight at WWE NXT Battleground, Ava announced that the winner of that match will defend the title at Worlds Collide. Later on in the show, Saints was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber. The NXT North American Champion said that nobody wanted Ethan Page in NXT. He also mentioned that he put his title on the line because he knew Page's greed wouldn't let this opportunity slip away. He addressed defending the title at Worlds Collide by saying that if anybody wants a piece of him, they can come and get it.
At this time, Page tried to attack Ricky Saints from behind. However, Saints saw it coming and stopped him. Saints' music started playing as security came out to hold back Ethan Page. However, he was not done with this segment, as he climbed onto the top rope and dove onto Page on the outside. This seemed to be a major botch from WWE as the music stopped playing when Saints climbed the top rope.
It will be interesting to see who will win this week on NXT.