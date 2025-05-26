WWE botches major segment involving top champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 26, 2025 02:03 GMT
WWE ring
This champion is a former AEW star (source: WWE.com and Bayley's X account)

A top champion had a major segment during a WWE show. However, the company managed to botch it.

Since arriving in NXT earlier this year, Ricky Saints has established himself as a top star by winning the NXT North American Championship. Since winning the title, he hasn't been shy to defend it. He defended the title against Ethan Page at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver and came out on top. However, Page was still not done with Saints, as he attacked him backstage a few weeks ago. Therefore, both men are scheduled to compete this week on NXT.

Tonight at WWE NXT Battleground, Ava announced that the winner of that match will defend the title at Worlds Collide. Later on in the show, Saints was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber. The NXT North American Champion said that nobody wanted Ethan Page in NXT. He also mentioned that he put his title on the line because he knew Page's greed wouldn't let this opportunity slip away. He addressed defending the title at Worlds Collide by saying that if anybody wants a piece of him, they can come and get it.

At this time, Page tried to attack Ricky Saints from behind. However, Saints saw it coming and stopped him. Saints' music started playing as security came out to hold back Ethan Page. However, he was not done with this segment, as he climbed onto the top rope and dove onto Page on the outside. This seemed to be a major botch from WWE as the music stopped playing when Saints climbed the top rope.

It will be interesting to see who will win this week on NXT.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
