WWE: Bray Wyatt considered postponing final return for a heartbreaking reason

The late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was almost ready to push back his thunderous final return for a very heartfelt reason.

Wyatt was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, and under the regime of Triple H, the star made his comeback at Extreme Rules 2022. He capped off a victory over LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023 in WWE's first-ever Pitch Black match.

After the premium live event and a segment with Hit Row, The Eater of Worlds was on a hiatus until he passed away at the age of 36 in August 2023 due to a heart attack.

Wyatt's real-life friend Jason Baker, who also helped create the Firefly Fun House puppets and his sinister mask, recently sat down with Metro.co.uk. During the conversation, Baker revealed how the former Universal Champion almost delayed his WWE return to say goodbye to his friend's grandmother, who had just passed away before Extreme Rules:

"An hour later after I dropped him [Bray Wyatt] off at the airport, I got the call from my mom saying that she’d passed away. Shot him a text saying, 'Hey man, I got the call'. Without even skipping a beat, Windham goes, 'Do you wanna push this back?'" Baker said. [H/T - Metro.co.uk]

How did Bray Wyatt's Extreme Rules return come to life?

During the same interview, Jason Baker mentioned he couldn't ask The Eater of Worlds to call in sick on his first day of work. As a result, Baker and his effect team at Callosum Studios worked nonstop for four days straight to get everything ready for Extreme Rules.

He revealed that Wyatt's unexpected return hints had been teased for weeks with the White Rabbit QR code trail until the star finally appeared wearing a terrifying mask after his Firefly Fun House puppets came to life:

"They just stashed us away all day, we couldn’t leave the bus until it was time to go shoot. There was a lot of secrecy!" he added. [H/T - Metro.co.uk]

Baker added that the late 36-year-old was not just an amazing wrestler but an amazing human and a friend.

Despite the fact that Wyatt was ready to push back his WWE Extreme Rules return as a heartwarming gesture for Baker, the latter shared hearing the crowd reaction made it all worthwhile.

