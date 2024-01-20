WWE breaking up major faction after nearly 18 months will definitely happen in the upcoming days, predicts veteran 

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan believes Damage CTRL members will turn on their leader soon.

Damage CTRL was formed in July 2022 when Bayley showed up with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam. Over the next 18 months, Sky and Kai held the Women's Tag Team Titles twice. Sky also won the 2023 Money in the Bank briefcase and is now the WWE Women's Champion.

A few weeks ago, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) joined the faction. Meanwhile, friction between the group and Bayley has been teased in the past few episodes of SmackDown. Many now believe Damage CTRL might turn on its leader at Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of Damage CTRL breaking up, stating that he believes the group will turn on Bayley.

"[I hope they turn up the heat with her (Iyo Sky) and Bayley and break up Damage CTRL going into the Rumble] Oh, I believe it's definitely happening. They have all the elements of it already spilling out," he said. [38:09 - 38:16]

Bayley has declared for the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Despite being one of the most accomplished female competitors on the main roster, Bayley has yet to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. The 34-year-old was the first to declare for the Royal Rumble this year. She was followed by Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, the leader of Damage CTRL sent a message to the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on social media, claiming she was coming for her.

"Call me the Mami Slayer. I'm coming for you Rhea Ripley. #RoyalRumble #SmackDown RheaRipley_WWE," she tweeted.

