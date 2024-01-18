WWE breaks major records in recent times, according to Dave Meltzer

It has recently been reported that WWE's viewership is soaring heights.

The latest chapters of Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown as well as NXT are some of the best that we have had in a while. On the blue brand, we saw AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight defeat the Bloodline, after The Viper hit an RKO on Jimmy Uso. On RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

At NXT, we saw one of the greatest bouts this week as Roxanne Perez won the battle royal to set up a showdown with Lyra Valkyria at Vengeance Day.

It has been reported by Dave Meltzer recently that the promotion has garnered staggering viewership numbers past few months. The numbers are likely to soar higher in the upcoming weeks.

"I think what's happened is the company's so hot they really do have… they're just not gonna go below (a certain number). "Because this is about as low as you're gonna get (1.419 million viewers for #WWERaw this week), and obviously next week there's no football so they'll be way up. "But I think that they have a core (audience)… they can't do badly," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T- WrestleTalk)

WWE Superstar John Cena recently spoke about his possible return

Wrestling legend John Cena recently opened up about the chances of his return to the Stamford-based promotion. During an interview with People Magazine, The Cenation Leader mentioned that although he is not sure about how he would like to end his wrestling career, he would like to see what the company has in mind for him.

He further detailed that he's only interested in doing whatever is best for the company.

"I just want to do what’s best for the company. If it's a big final match or if it's just a final match, or however I can be integrated into the product to let everyone know that this chapter is over, I'm willing to listen to what WWE has to say," said John Cena.

It would be exciting to see what plans the company has for John Cena when he eventually makes his comeback.

