WWE should bring back Chris Jericho just to work with 42-year-old star, says veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Chris Jericho return to the Stamford-based promotion to feud with LA Knight under the Triple H regime. WWE legend Bully Ray would love to see Jericho come back to the company to feud with The Megastar.

Rumors have been going around in regards to Jericho possibly returning to WWE somewhere down the line. Many of his fans want to see him have one last run in the promotion and believe he's done everything he can in AEW.

WWE veteran Bully Ray weighed in on Jericho's potential WWE return on a recent edition of Busted Open. The Hall of Famer is interested in seeing a feud pitting Jericho against LA Knight.

“You just want Chris Jericho to retire because he’s going to be 55 and work behind the scenes. I’m sorry. I just don’t. I would bring Chris Jericho back to the WWE just to work with LA Knight. If you told me that that was the only thing he was going to do for one year, that’s good enough a reason alone.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Chris Jericho has done it all in WWE

Jericho will go down as one of the greatest superstars in the history of WWE. He made a thunderous debut more than two decades ago, interrupting The Rock in the process. He never looked back and went on to win multiple world titles in the company. Jericho got to headline a WrestleMania in 2002, when he took on Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania X8.

C.O. @FirstNameJ0hn We want Chris Jericho back in WWE. Again, I speak for all of us.

Jericho was AEW's first world champion and helped legitimize the belt during the promotion's early months. He hasn't done anything of note in Tony Khan's company for a long time, though, and WWE fans are convinced he's coming back by next year.

