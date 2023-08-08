WWE should bring back former world champion for a two-month storyline, Dutch Mantell says

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell believes WWE's higher-ups should consider using Kurt Angle as part of an NXT storyline.

Like Angle, NXT newcomer Gable Steveson is an Olympic gold medallist in amateur wrestling. On July 30, the 23-year-old made his WWE in-ring debut against Baron Corbin at The Great American Bash. The six-minute match ended in a double count-out.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran booker explained why Angle returning would make sense:

"If they're even mentioning his [Gable Steveson's] name with Kurt Angle, that is great because all WWE will [do is] go out and say, 'Listen, Kurt, come back and help this guy for a month, two months. Just show up at TV and just do some stuff with him and then we'll put you on some of the pay-per-views, just to help get him over.'" [From 01:36 – 01:58]

Steveson previously appeared in a segment with Angle on the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The Olympic greats doused Alpha Academy duo Chad Gable and Otis in milk to celebrate Angle's birthday.

Dutch Mantell on Gable Steveson's WWE rivalry with Baron Corbin

Despite being presented as a babyface, Gable Steveson received boos at The Great American Bash. Fans also chanted, "Let's go Corbin!" during the match.

Dutch Mantell thinks Steveson would almost certainly win over fans if he becomes associated with Kurt Angle:

"The kid would get over just by being around Kurt Angle. And Corbin, by the same token, I think most of those NXT fans are super smart fans anyway, and they've known the trouble he's gone through [on the main roster] and now they're kinda respecting him for that." [From 02:04 – 02:25]

Steveson made an untelevised appearance during the August 7 episode of RAW. In front of his hometown crowd in Minnesota, the NXT star received cheers as he attacked Dolph Ziggler.

Do you think Kurt Angle should return as Gable Steveson's ally? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here