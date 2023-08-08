Gable Steveson attacks 15-time Champion at WWE RAW - Reports

WWE is investing a lot in athletes and entertainers from outside the company. Gable Steveson is one of those stars who has been receiving some television time and a good push in WWE.

Steveson is a former Olympic Gold Medalist who recently made his in-ring debut. Steveson recently took on Baron Corbin at the NXT Great American Bash in Austin, Texas. However, his match against the former United States Champion ended in a double countout.

On this week’s RAW, the Olympic Gold Medalist did a dark segment with Dolph Ziggler in front of his home crowd. He’s billed from Minnesota, the same state where this week’s show took place.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recapped the segment that took place on Monday night:

"So he was on the show tonight. He did not, it was not on television, but he did a big angle with Dolph Ziggler. And because it was Minneapolis and because he's from Minneapolis, he was cheered like crazy. I heard one of the biggest pops of the entire show, suplexed him around the ring when Ziggler was running down, saying that there are no heroes in Minneapolis. No wrestling heroes in Minneapolis. And, and, he came out, and they went into it."

Meltzer further added that he still doesn’t know what’s next for Gable. He noted that the WWE star may just be training in Minneapolis.

"So, I still don't know if he's doing the world championships or not. And nobody's really talked about what they will do with him next for television, but he was on the show tonight. So he's, that doesn't mean he's not training right now. It just means that you know, for The Worlds. If he's training in Minneapolis, then he's there."

The 23-year-old star’s future is unclear with WWE as of now. He could stick around for some big rivalries and look to win a few championships. Meanwhile, Gable Steveson could also go back to train for the 2024 Olympic Games and represent his country before coming back to WWE.

Gable Steveson received a negative response from his fans in his first WWE match

The Great American Bash was supposed to showcase Gable Steveson’s work in the ring. He came out as the babyface against Baron Corbin but got booed by the fans in attendance.

Gable Steveson has had his fair share of controversies for the past few years. That may have led to the negative response he got from fans.

However, Baron Corbin believed that fans resonated with his current character leading to them cheering for him at The Great American Bash. He said the following during his interview with Adrian Hernandez:

"They [powers that be in NXT] let me be very hands-on and hands-off as well and look at Great American Bash, people were cheering me… It does [resonate]. I think the audience, as much frustration that they have with me or whatever, they’re also frustrated because they wanna see me be successful. The fans get frustrated too and they want to say he deserves shots, he deserves a championship. That’s kind of translating with this character. I’ve seen it online, on TV. There is a true feeling behind it," the WWE star said.

The Lone Wolf has been consistent in the ring during his time in WWE. However, he hasn’t received a majot push as many other stars in the company. He could take a few losses from Gable Steveson soon to get him over.

Do you want to see Gable Steveson as a future world champion in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.