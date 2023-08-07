WWE veteran reacts to fans hostilely reacting to Gable Steveson at recent match

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently opened up about how fans reacted during his match against Gable Steveson.

The former Money in the Bank contract holder was featured on NXT: The Great American Bash when he faced the Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in a singles match. The match ended in a double count-out. During the contest, Corbin was the one getting cheered despite being the heel, while Steveson was getting booed heavily.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Corbin talked about his current run in NXT. The star commented on how the fans resonated with his current character leading to them cheering him at The Great American Bash, despite him being a heel.

"They [powers that be in NXT] let me be very hands-on and hands-off as well and look at Great American Bash, people were cheering me… It does [resonate]. I think the audience, as much frustration that they have with me or whatever, they’re also frustrated because they wanna see me be successful. The fans get frustrated too and they want to say he deserves shots, he deserves a championship. That’s kind of translating with this character. I’ve seen it online, on TV. There is a true feeling behind it." [H/T POST Wrestling]

Gable Steveson, who has been in WWE for a while and was drafted to RAW in 2021, made his in-ring debut at NXT: The Great American Bash.

Kurt Angle says he feels sorry for Gable Steveson

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently talked about Gable Steveson's debut match and how he felt sorry for the comparisons being drawn between them.

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said that despite Steveson being uber-athletic and talented, the legend is yet to see what the latter can do entertainment-wise.

"I feel badly for him because he's being compared to me at this point in time, and he hasn't even barely started, he just started out right now so I don't know how his future is going to be. I know he's really talented, really athletic, I'm not sure how he is as far as entertainment-wise, but as far as in the ring I heard he's really good."

He also talked about how WWE presented Steveson mimicking Kurt Angle and that it was intended to "pi*s the fans off."

"So they're gonna have him copy and mimic me, this is what I believe, they're going to have him copy and mimic me, so he can p**s the fans off, so that he starts out as a heel. because it's easier to be heel starting out than it is babyface. So I think they're the one who actually told him to do this stuff, I really believe that and I think the WWE is brilliant for doing it." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Despite only making his debut last month, WWE seemingly has major plans for the star. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

